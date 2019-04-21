Islamic State module planning to bomb Delhi, UP busted

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 21: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one persons from here in connection with an Islamic State module case. The arrested person has been identified as Mohammad Gufran.

He is 13th accused to have been arrested in the case. During investigation, the role of said accused person had surfaced as one of the key conspirators in planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Delhi NCR and UP.

Gufran was inspired by ideology of ISIS which is a proscribed organisation under UAPA and formed a pro-ISIS module namely Harkat Ul Harb-e-Islam with the help of accused persons arrested earlier to wage war against Government of India.

Investigation revealed that he was instrumental in procurement of arms and ammunition and also explosives to carry out terrorist attacks in Delhi NCR and UP.

Twelve accused persons have earlier been arrested in the case.

The said case pertains to a group of Pro-IS terrorists who formed a terrorist gang which was engaged in acts preparatory to commission of terror attacks with a view to wage war against the Government of India.

The group was found to be inspired by ideology of ISIS and was conspiring and preparing to target places of importance in and around National Capital Territory of Delhi.