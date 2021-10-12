YouTube
    ISI sponsored terrorist from Pakistan arrested in Delhi, Ak-47 recovered

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 12: A terrorist of Pakistan nationality associated with the ISI has been arrested in Delhi. An AK-47 rifle and other firearms have been recovered from him.

    ISI sponsored terrorist from Pakistan arrested in Delhi, Ak-47 recovered
    Representational Image

    The police said that Mohammad Ashraf alias Ali was living in Delhi as an Indian national with the name Ali Ahmed Noori. Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner (Special Cell) said that his team had recently received inputs that a Pakistani national, who lived in east Delhi was impersonating as an Indian citizen. He was then traced to Laxmi Nagar and later arrested.

    His interrogation led to the recovery of the AK-47 rifle and several other arms and ammunition. He is not associated with an terror outfit, Kushwah also said while adding that he had obtained Indian identity cards with the help of forged documents.

    The Special Cell is now questioning him to find out about the purpose of his visit to India. The police is also trying to ascertain why Ahsraf had adopted an Indian identity and was in the possession of arms and ammunition. The source from where he procured the arms is also under investigation, the police said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 11:57 [IST]
    X