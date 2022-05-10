Is Vladimir Putin set to become a father again?

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 10: Amidst the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russian President, Vladimir Putin is expecting some good news on the personal front.

The Daily Mail reported that Putin (69) is set to become a father again. The Daily Mail reported that Putin's 38 year old girlfriend Alina Kabaeva, a former Russian gymnast is pregnant again.

Russian Telegram channel General SVR, which is believed to be run by a former Kremlin intelligence officer said that the pregnancy was not a planned one and Putin is shocked by the news.

It has been claimed that the couple already have two children together which has not been publicly acknowledged by Putin. The Russian President has two daughters from his first marriage.

Several newspapers and reports have claimed that Alina is Putin's girlfriend, but the latter has never acknowledged it. She is rarely seen in public. Recently the former gymnast who has won 2 Olympic medals and 14 world championships was seen dancing at the Divine Grace rhythmic gymnasts tournament in Moscow.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 16:31 [IST]