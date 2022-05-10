YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Is Vladimir Putin set to become a father again?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 10: Amidst the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russian President, Vladimir Putin is expecting some good news on the personal front.

    The Daily Mail reported that Putin (69) is set to become a father again. The Daily Mail reported that Putin's 38 year old girlfriend Alina Kabaeva, a former Russian gymnast is pregnant again.

    Is Vladimir Putin set to become a father again?
    Russian President, Vladimir Putin

    Russian Telegram channel General SVR, which is believed to be run by a former Kremlin intelligence officer said that the pregnancy was not a planned one and Putin is shocked by the news.

    It has been claimed that the couple already have two children together which has not been publicly acknowledged by Putin. The Russian President has two daughters from his first marriage.

    Several newspapers and reports have claimed that Alina is Putin's girlfriend, but the latter has never acknowledged it. She is rarely seen in public. Recently the former gymnast who has won 2 Olympic medals and 14 world championships was seen dancing at the Divine Grace rhythmic gymnasts tournament in Moscow.

    Comments

    More VLADIMIR PUTIN News  

    Read more about:

    vladimir putin

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X