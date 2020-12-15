Is this the name and symbol of Rajinikanth’s party?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 15: There is a likelihood that super star Rajinikanth may use an already used, but an unrecognised party as his political launch vehicle.

He is likely to use the party Makkal Sevai Katchi as his political launch vehicle for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The party was originally registered as Anaithindhia Makkal Shakthi Kazhagam, but the name was later changed to Makkal Sevai Katchi through an amended Election Commission notification that was issued two and half months back. The party's symbol in all likelihood would be an auto rickshaw.

A report in TOI said that the EC has received an application from the Makkal Sevai Katchi seeking an allotment of of a common poll symbol for the candidates. Further the application mentions the name of Rajinikanth, although it originates from a different person.

The report also said that the application lists two-finger pose made famous by the actor in his 2002 film Baba as its first poll symbol. In the second place is the auto rickshaw symbol. It may be recalled that the auto is reminiscent of his 1995 blockbuster Baashha. The party may be allowed the auto symbol as the two finger symbol bears resemblance to the hand symbol of the Indian National Congress.