Is the LTTE attempting a return via Tamil Nadu

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 28: The National Investigation Agency booked five persons on the charge that they were furthering the activities of the LTTE and were using fake documents to withdraw money.

The case came to light following the arrest of a Sri Lankan national, Letchumanan Mary Franciska (50) from the Chennai Airport. The police said that the arrest was made as she was holding a fake Indian passport.

The lady had entered India in December 2019 on a tourist visa which was valid for one year. Citing the outbreak of COVID-19 she stayed back in India. She then took a house on rent at the Shakthi Colony in Anna Nagar. She got a rental agreement made and hid her nationality, which she went to use to get an LPG connection in her name.

Using the LPG connection, she got herself an Indian passport and a voter ID as well. She was arrested based on a tip-off when she was trying to fly into Bengaluru. The case was transferred to the NIA when the probe against her revealed that she was in touch with the then active cadres of the LTTE.

The case was handed over to the NIA taking into consideration the larger conspiracy and the international ramifications as well. Along with her four other persons, Kenniston Fernando, K Baskaran, Johnson Samuel and L Sellamuthu came under the scanner of the NIA.

The development came in the wake of another arrest that took place last October. On Sabsena, a former Intelligence officer of the LTTE was arrested inn connection with an arms smuggling racket.

Officials tell OneIndia that these persons were playing an active role in trying to revive the activities of the LTTE. The NIA in its FIR said that the accused persons had withdrawn money from the Indian Overseas Bank's Mumbai Fort branch. The money was being withdrawn to revive and further the activities of the LTTE.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that since the fall of the LTTE in Sri Lanka, the outfit had gone quiet.

However over the past two to three years there have been signals of them trying to make a revival.

They are trying to make out their case in Tamil Nadu and spread their message especially under the youth. The LTTE feels that they will be able to get the desired traction in Tamil Nadu which they may use to relaunch their outfit in Sri Lanka.

Earlier this month, the CB-CID, Tamil Nadu recovered a country made pistol used by a Sri Lankan don, Angoda Lock from Madurai. Lokka died of a cardiac arrest in July 2020. The CB-CID said that the pistol with five rounds was buried by a Madurai lawyer, whose father was an LTTE sympathiser. The agency said that there was a nexus between Lokka and Sabesan who was arrested for his involvement in smuggling drugs and arms from Pakistan.

Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:36 [IST]