Is the Bermuda Triangle mystery solved?

New Delhi, May 9: Is the Bermuda Triangle enigma finally solved? An Australian scientist reportedly blamed the inexperience of crew members and pilots along with bad weather over the disappearance of ships and planes.

He had actually claimed this in an interview five years ago with an Australian website, but the topic has now suddenly started trending online after a few online media reported that the mystery is solved.

What he Said in the Interview?

"According to Lloyds of London and the US coast guard, the number of planes that go missing in the Bermuda Triangle is the same as anywhere in the world on a percentage basis," the website had quoted the Sydney University fellow as saying. "It is close to the equator, near a wealthy part of the world, America, therefore you have a lot of traffic."

The Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil's Triangle, is an urban legend centered around a loosely defined region in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean where a number of aircraft and ships are said to have disappeared under mysterious circumstances. The idea of the area as uniquely prone to disappearances arose in the mid-20th century.

"They vanish without a trace then another plane sent out to look with them vanishes ... (so some people claimed) it must have been aliens'," he said. "(But) there was one experienced guy, the rest were inexperienced. "It wasn't fine weather, there were 15m waves."

According to Dr Kruszelnicki, the theories born out of Charles Berlitz's 1974 book called The Bermuda Triangle.

Every now and then, people come up with absurd theories over the missing planes and ships. From aliens to supernatural forces, people had numerous absurd explanation on the mystery.

However, the Aussie scientist has blamed human error for the cause of missing planes and ships in the Bermuda.