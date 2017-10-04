Is government introducing a new Rs 100 note

Is there a new Rs 100 note on its way? Some reports state that the RBI will begin printing the new Rs 100 note from April onwards and the same would be done at the central bank's printing press.

A report in the Mint stated that the existing Rs 100 note would be gradually withdrawn from the market. The size and the dimensions of the new note are expected to be similar to the old one so that the ATMs can dispense the new notes without any alterations. Out of the four cassettes in the ATM one is used to dispense the Rs 100 notes.

The RBI had recently redesigned the Rs 50 note and added more security features to it.

OneIndia News