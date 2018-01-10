Is Goa planning to ban Padmavat?

Panaji, Jan 10: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has recently cleared the controversial Bollywood movie, Padmavat, with a U/A certificate to be screened across the country on January 25.

The film, earlier titled Padmavati, created national furore after Rajput and Hindu right-wing groups protested against the depiction of the character of Queen Padmavati, played by actress Deepika Padukone, in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial venture.

The film, which was earlier supposed to release on December 1, got delayed because of the violent protest it witnessed in several parts of the country.

In spite of the Censor Board (as the CBFC is also known as) clearing the film for public viewing, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan made it clear that the film on the Rajasthani queen won't be released in the state as it hurts the sentiments of Rajputs. Rajput is a dominant community in the state.

Now, it seems another BJP-ruled state is going to ban the screening of the film. According to ANI, the Goa Police has written to the Manohar Parrikar government asking it not to allow the screening of Padmavat in the state.

The Goa Police has given a reason that since the film is controversial it would need special security arrangements for its screening in various theatres. Currently, the department is already overloaded with work as it is the peak tourist season in the coastal state.

Thus the screening of the film during the peak tourist season will add pressure on the state's police force.

Goa Police writes to the state government asking that #Padmavat be not screened in Goa during peak tourist season as it will put pressure on the state's police force — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2018

Recently, reports suggested that the Censor Board has asked the director of the film to make at least 300 changes in Padmavat. However, the chief of the board, lyricist and poet Prasoon Joshi, denied the reports stating that the film has been cleared after it made the changes as suggested by a special committee.

Now, the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, the fringe group which has been at the centre protesting against the film, has asked for an all-India ban on Padmavat.

