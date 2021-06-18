Is Goa open for tourists? Is it mandatory to get vaccinated or carry negative RT-PCR report?

No need to apologise to Goa people, spoke for their rights: TN Finance Minister Thiaga Rajan

Panaji, Jun 17: Unlike other states, Tourism activities in Goa will resume only after the population in the age group of 18-44 is administered at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said the state government has set a deadline of July 31 to cover the entire population in 18-44 age category with the first dose of vaccine.

"We will consider resuming tourism activities only after administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people in 18-44 age group," he said.

Meanwhile, the tourism industry in the coastal state has also demanded that the activities should not start till the first dose of vaccination is completed.

The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) had earlier said that it should be made compulsory for tourists entering Goa to get vaccinated or carry a COVID-19 negative certificate.

The Goa government had extended its state-wide curfew till 7 am on June 21. However, shops including panchayat and municipal markets may open between 7 am to 3 pm. Marriage functions with up to 50 persons have been permitted.

Essential services are exempted from the curfew.

Casinos, bars, restaurants, shops, river cruises, schools, colleges, educational institutions etc will continue to remain shut.

Social, sports, cultural and academic functions would be prohibited.

Buses are allowed to operate with 50 percent seating capacity only for those engaged in essential services or traveling for medical purposes.

The inter-state movement of persons is allowed for those carrying COVID-19 negative report for a test done a maximum of 72 hours prior to entering Goa.

Those entering Goa for medical emergencies are allowed after producing proof of the same.