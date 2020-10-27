Is COVID-19 test mandatory for all in Karnataka: Here is what you should know

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Oct 27: The Karnataka government had earlier this month issued an order which stated that there would be a crackdown if people refused to get tested for COVID-19. The order was passed while invoking the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020.

While invoking Section 4 of the Ordinance, the government said, "all individuals who are identified for COVID-19 test by the government shall get tested so that the spread of the disease can be contained and lives can be saved."

If a person refuses to get tested, he or she could face a jail term of up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 50,000. Omprakash Patil, Director, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, it has come to notice that certain individuals are refusing to get tested and thus hampering the efforts to stop the transmission of Covid virus. The timely testing will only help the family members, co-workers etc of Covid positive patients to identify disease early and go for treatment."

Coronavirus: India records 53,370 new COVID-19 cases; active cases fall below 7 lakh-mark

The order has created a great amount of confusion, with several individuals asking how is the government identifying people who has to undergo a COVID-19 test. Some Residents' Welfare Associations have also got notices that temporary testing facilities have been set up. RWAs are advised to make use of this opportunity and ensure that those who want to be tested or need to be tested are tested.

An official with whom OneIndia spoke with said that this was being done to curb the spread of the virus. Citizens are required to behave responsible and inform the authorities if anyone in their apartment or vicinity are required to be tested. It is would be more applicable to the elderly and the pregnant women as they are more susceptible. In case you are aware of anyone who has symptoms or has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, you would need to act responsibly and inform the authorities as this would help prevent the spread and the entire association is safe, the officer further explained.

Further associations could also contact the local authorities and ask for a temporary testing centre to be set up. While it is not mandatory to undergo the test, it would be better to avail it in the interest of all. The authorities while setting up such temporary testing centres have also said that the option of door step testing is low. That could be considered in case of elderly and also pregnant woman, the official further explained.