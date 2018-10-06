  • search

Is BJP the ‘Super EC’?, asks Surjewala

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 6: Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala Saturday questioned Election Commission of India's (ECI) timing of the announcement of poll dates of five states.

    Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. PTI file photo
    Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. PTI file photo

    After CES addresses media in New Delhi this evening, Surjewala tweeted,

    "Dear ECI, 1.National BJP IT Cell Head tweeted election dates of Knt. even before ECI

    2.ECI delinked Gujarat elections from Himachal to enable PM Modi to make a slew of announcements.

    3.ECI again deferred PC to enable PM Modi to do the same in Rajasthan. Is BJP the 'Super EC'?"

    Also Read: Election Commission: MP, Mizoram to go for polls on Nov 28; Rajasthan and Telangana on Dec 7

    Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge, PL Punia, alleged that two-phase election in Chhattisgarh will lead to misuse of power.

    PL Punia, said, "When EC went to Raipur, Congress suggested single-phase election but BJP suggested 2-phase election. This decision(2-phase election in state)has been taken to allow misuse of power. But we trust people&they trust us. We'll form next govt here."

    Phase 1 voting for state assembly election in Chhattisgarh to take place on 12 November, voting for phase 2 on 20 November.

    Also Read: Karnataka: By-polls in Shimoga, Bellary and Mandya to be held on 3rd Nov, says CEC

    Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot, said, " Hope from ECI and administration that elections will be conducted peacefully. We welcome the election date. Now at-least misuse of administration and police will stop in Rajasthan."

    Read more about:

    congress bjp election commission narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 17:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue