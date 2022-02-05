YouTube
    Is Aadhaar proof of citizenship? Centre's reply

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 05: Third parties and government authorities will have no access to the link between Aadhaar and voter identity cards, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

    

    Responding to a written question on whether there is such a possibility and if there are protocols to approve or reject such access, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "No such link will be created." To a query on the rationale given by the government for using Aadhaar as a "legitimate means to authenticate citizenship" and whether the government has formulated a protocol to authenticate citizenship using Aadhaar, Rijiju said, "Aadhaar is not the proof of citizenship." Parliament had recently passed a bill to link the Aadhaar database with voter rolls to weed out duplicate entries.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 11:28 [IST]
    X