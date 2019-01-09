  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Top stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    ‘Irresponsible opposition mocked woman Raksha Mantri’: PM Modi attacks Rahul

    By
    |

    Agra, Jan 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his statement directed at defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's capital earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi invoked the Raksha Mantri while attacking the Prime Minister, seemingly chiding the latter for having asked 'a woman' to protect him.

    Narendra Modi

    "The Prime Minister with the 56-inch-chest didn't come even once to the people's court - the Parliament. We smashed the Raksha Mantri's speech. 56-inch-chest Prime Minister said to a woman 'protect me'."

    The Prime Minister delivered a speech hours later in Agra where he let rip at the Congress president for his remarks, hailing Nirmala Sitharaman for her achievement in becoming the first woman Defence Minister in India's history, adding that Rahul Gandhi's remarks entailed an insult to women across the country.

    Also Read Modi defends 10 pc quota for general category poor in jobs, education

    Without taking her name, he said that a couple of days ago, she had answered the Opposition's questions (on Rafale) in Parliament and had left them speechless.
    "When she called their bluff and revealed the truth (about the Rafale deal) in Parliament, they (Congress) was left stunned and resorted to mocking the defence minister," Modi said.

    "They insulted a woman defence minister. They didn't insult just a woman defence minister, but all women of the country. And for that these irresponsible, sexist politicians must pay," Modi said.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi defence minister nirmala sitharaman narendra modi

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 20:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue