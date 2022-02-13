IRCTC to resume cooked food on all trains from tomorrow

You won’t be able to book, cancel train tickets for 6 hour-duration for next 7 days: Details inside

New Delhi, Feb 13: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has decided to resume cooked food on all trains from 14th of this month. IRCTC in a statement said that with the requirement of travelling passengers and easing of COVID lockdown restrictions across the country, IRCTC is all set to resume the services of cooked food in trains.

It said, the restoration of cooked food has been done as per guidelines received from Railway Board. It said, cooked food has already been restored in 428 trains and, of the total number of trains, cooked food had already been restored in 30 percent by December last year and 80 percent in January this year and the remaining 20 per cent will be restored by Monday.

IRCTC added that cooked food on premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto had already been restored in December last year. The statement said, Ready To Eat meals will also continue.

The catering services were suspended as a safety measure against the corona virus pandemic on 23rd March 2020 and with decline in covid positivity rate in the country Ready To Eat meals were started in trains in month of August last year.

Story first published: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 10:11 [IST]