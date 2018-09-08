IRCTC to get a short and catchy 'name'

Difficulty to remember 'IRCTC' name

The minister said that even he finds it difficult to remember it sometimes and would be better to have a name that is easy to remember while browsing the internet.

IRCTC offers cheap tickets

IRCTC has recently announced offers to make tickets cheaper. The offer is on ticket bookings through IRCTC website - irctc.co.in - or IRCTC app and when the payments are done using the platforms of Paytm and MobiKwik.

Coin a new name contest for IRCTC

This is not the first time ministry tried to change the name of IRCTC. Earlier this year via mygov.in website, IRCTC invited people to participate in coin a new name contest. More than 1,852 people submitted their preferred choice. "The first level committee has selected around 700 names. The list has been sent to the second level committee for taking the final call and select one name," said a senior IRCTC official. Significantly, the winner of the contest will get Rs 1,00,000

5,73,000 tickets get booked using the IRCTC website every day

It can be noted that as many as 5,73,000 tickets get booked using the IRCTC website every day. There are around 3 crore registered users on the site. The IRCTC has recently also launched its revamped website - ;IRCTC Next Generation eTicketing System'.