IPL betting network took inputs from Pakistan: CBI files case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 14: The Central Bureau of Invstigation (CB) has filed a case after it learnt that a network of individuals had been influencing match results in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The CBI said that the IPL betting network took inputs from Pakistan.

"This network is influencing outcome of Indian Premier League matches based on inputs received from Pakitsan. In the garb of betting related to IPL matches, they are cheating the general public by inducing them for betting," the CBI also said.

The CBI said that reliable information has been received about a network of individuals involved in cricket betting in the IPL matches held in Delhi in the year 2019.

This network is influencing the outcome of IPL matches based on inputs received from Pakistan, the CBI also said.

Story first published: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 16:30 [IST]