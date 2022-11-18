YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    IOCL Jobs 2022: 465 posts vacant, know how to apply, selection process

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 18: IOCL Apprentice Jobs 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited, one of the largest commercial undertaking in India is recruiting candidates for Apprentice posts in Pipelines Division in various Trade/Disciplines.

    Aspiring candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so by visiting the official site of IOCL.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The Indian Oil recruitment drive is being held to fill up 465 posts in the organisation.

    The last date to apply for Indian Oil Corporation Apprentice posts is till November 30, 2022.

    Qualification

    Technician Apprentice Mechanical: Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering:

    i) Mechanical Engineering
    ii) Automobile Engineering

    Technician Apprentice Electrical: Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering:

    i) Electrical Engineering
    ii) Electrical & Electronics Engineering

    Technician Apprentice: Telecommunication Instrumentation: Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognised Institute:
    i) Electronics & Communication Engineering
    ii) Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
    iii) Electronics & Radio Communication Engineering
    iv) Instrumentation & Control Engineering
    v) Instrumentation & Process Control Engineering
    vi) Electronics Engineering

    Trade Apprentice Assistant Human Resource: Full Time Bachelors degree (Graduation) from a Government recognised
    institute/ University.

    Trade Apprentice (Accountant): Full Time Bachelors degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Government recognised institute/University.

    Data Entry Operator(Fresher: Apprentices) Minimum 12 th pass (but below graduate)

    Domestic Data Entry Operator: (Skill Certificate Holders) Minimum 12th pass (but below Graduate).

    Age: Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on 10.11.2022 which is the date for reckoning any
    eligibility criteria.

    IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: How to apply for IOCL Jobs

    Visit the official website https://plapps.indianoil.in/
    Go to the link for Active Openings - Apprenticeship Openings -click on the apply link
    Register yourself, upload the required documents and submit the form
    Take a printout for future reference

    Comments

    More RECRUITMENT News  

    Read more about:

    recruitment

    Story first published: Friday, November 18, 2022, 23:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X