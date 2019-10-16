  • search
    INX Media: ED officials reach Tihar jail to interrogate Chidambaram

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 16: A day after a Delhi court allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to arrest P Chidambaram, the officials on Wednesday reached the Tihar Jail to questionthe Congress leader the INX Media money laundering case.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigating team is following the procedure after a local court here on Tuesday allowed the central agency to interrogate the senior Congress leader in this case.

    Chidambaram
    Chidambaram

    His son Karti Chidambaram and wife Nalini Chidambaram also visited Tihar jail on Wednesday morning.

    A Delhi court allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take custody of Chidambaram in INX Media case.

    Probing corruption charges in the INX Media case, the CBI had arrested Chidambaram on August 21. The next day, he was remanded in CBI custody.

    INX Media case: CBI keeping Chidambaram in jail to humiliate him, SC told

    Later, on September 5, he was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail, which was extended from time to time and is set to expire on October 17.

    The ED has sought Chidambaram's custody on the ground that he is required to seek information about some overseas shell companies and 17 bank accounts.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 9:49 [IST]
