INX Media Case: Enforcement Directorate summons Chidambaram for questioning

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 19: P Chidambaram has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate to appear before it on Wednesday in INX Media Case. Last month, the Delhi High Court had extended the temporary protection from arrest to Mr Chidambaram till January 15.

The senior Congress leader's role has come under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier attached assets worth Rs 54 crore of Karti, Chidambaram's son, in India, Spain and the UK in connection with a money laundering case related to INX Media, an action termed "bizarre and outlandish" by him.