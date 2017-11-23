Interrogations reveal pan Indian network of the arrested Bangladeshi terrorists

Interrogations have revealed the pan Indian network of the terrorists arrested from Kolkata on Tuesday. While an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team has arrived at Kolkata from Hyderabad, a Special Task Force (STF) team from Kolkata will be departing for Karnataka. The STF team is coordinating with various investigating and intelligence agencies in different states including the Central IB.

The arrested include Samsad Mia alias Tanvir alias Saiful alias Tushar Biswas (26 years) is a resident of Katashola, Moinpur, Sunamgunj, Shylet, Bangladesh; Rizaul Islam alias Riyaz alias Sumon (25 years) of Kasimnagar, Kapilmoni Panchayat, Khulna, Bangladesh and Monotosh Dey alias Mona Da (46 years) of Kholapota, Basirhat, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

While Samsad Mia (Tanvir) and Rizaul Islam are allegedly Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operatives, Monotesh Dey is an arms dealer.

Interrogation has revealed that Tanvir had worked in a slaughterhouse in Hyderabad. He had undergone a computer course in an Institute in Hyderabad and has a bank account in Hyderabad.

The ATS team from Hyderabad will be interrogating the trio in Kolkata. A fake Adhar card in the name of Tushar Biswas was being used by Tanvir. The bank account in Hyderabad was opened with the help of this.

This fake Adhar card has led to the Karnataka link. Interrogations revealed that the Adhar card was procured from Karnataka against a sum of Rs. 10,000/-.

The duo has revealed that similar fake Adhar cards have been made and already delivered to some other persons and some are awaiting delivery. Each Adhar card would cost Rs. 10,000/- and would be delivered within a week interrogations have revealed.

This has given rise to speculations that the two could be recruiters and opening up Al-Qaeda modules in the country. The fake Adhar card racket information has been shared with the Karnataka police. An STF team will also be visiting Karnataka to follow up leads.

The two Al-Qaeda operatives are supposed to have visited Pune, Delhi, and UP. ATS sleuths have found strong links of the duo in Uttar Pradesh.

The duo has been in India for the past one and a half years and in Kolkata for the past one month. The sleuths are also investigating if some front rung AQUIS operatives are hiding in West Bengal.

The STF has unearthed multiple identities of arms dealer Monotosh Dey. Using different identities and names like Monotesh De, Shyamal De and Zia Ul he has allegedly married thrice in three different areas and set up three families.

He originally hails from Icchapur, North 24 Parganas where he had married and has a son. He was last seen in Icchapur around 10 years ago.

From Icchapur he had shifted base to Kholapota, Basirhat area, North 24 Parganas. He has two wives here and two families using the front of the fish trader.

He has allegedly delivered multiple consignments of arms and ammunition to Bangladesh in the past few months.

The trio had been arrested from Kolkata Railway Station on Tuesday at around 2:30 pm while checking out arms samples. A 7.32 pistol and an improvised single shot were recovered from their possession.

The Bangladeshi duo has been charged under Sections 467/ 468/471/ 120 B of the Indian Penal Code read with 25 (1A) of the Arms Act and 14 Foreigners Act. Monotosh Dey has been charged under similar sections except for the Foreigner's Act.

