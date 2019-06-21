International Yoga Day updates: Ministers, CMs, citizens join PM Modi to celebrate this Day

New Delhi, June 21: On the fifth International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Yoga Day celebrations and performed asanas at a ground in Ranchi on Friday along with 40,000 others while other BJP leaders, Union ministers and yoga enthusiasts did the same in other cities across the country.

Appealing to people to take yoga to all sections of society, Prime Minister said yoga is above everything. He also urged people to make yoga an integral part of life.

Modi has been sharing an asan a day on the social media and urging people to join the movement.

Several programmes associated with the International Day of Yoga were also organised with great enthusiasm in various countries.

Here are the Highlights: