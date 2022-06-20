YouTube
    International Yoga Day: PM urges people to make Yoga Day a success

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to make this Yoga Day success and further popularise Yoga.

    The Prime Minister tweeted; "Tomorrow, 21st June will be marked as International Yoga Day. Guided by the theme of 'Yoga For Humanity', let us make this Yoga Day a success and further popularise Yoga."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    This year International Day of Yoga is falling in the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" year for which the Ministry of Ayush has planned to observe the International Day of Yoga at 75 iconic locations across India which will also help in branding India on a global scale. The Prime Minister would be leading the programme from Mysuru, Karnataka.

    The theme for this year IDY 2022 is "Yoga for Humanity" as it depicts how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the suffering and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, brings people together through compassion, kindness, fosters a sense of unity and builds resilience among people world over.

    The programme is being held in physical mode after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Around 25 crore people across the world are expected to participate in various events, doing yoga in unison towards better health and wellness for all.

    Seventy-nine Countries and United Nations' organisations are onboard for the programme with full-hearted support of Indian missions abroad. The programme will be telecast live on DD India for 16 time zones.

    Mass Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) demonstrations will be conducted at 75 iconic locations branding/showcasing India through IDY activities. This programme would be part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

    The programme will include a digital exhibition in Dasara Ground, Mysuru on June 21 and 22 to showcase a 'state of the art' development in Yoga.

    X