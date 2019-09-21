International nexus in Tarn Taran blast case: NIA takes over probe

New Delhi, Sep 21: The probe into the Tarn Taran blast case has been taken over by the National Investigation Agency. The blast had left two dead and one injured earlier this month.

An NIA official told OneIndia that the agency took over the probe considering the international nexus involving terrorists from Punjab and Pakistan. The probe was taken over after the Punjab's government recommendation to hand over the probe was accepted by the Centre.

The case on hand relates to the explosion that took place in a vacant plot on the outskirts of Pandori Goal village in Tarn Taran. Two died and one person was injured. Investigations by the Punjab police led to the arrest of persons.

The police are also on the trail of seven others including the module boss, Bikramjit Singh alias Granthi, who is believed to be in Austria.

Harjit Singh; Manpreet Singh Mann; Chandeep Singh Khalsa, alias Gabbar Singh; Malkiat Singh; Sher Singh alias Shera; Mandeep Singh, alias Massa Singh; Amritpal Singh; Amarjit Singh and Gurjant Singh are however in custody. The police suspect the role of the SJF in this incident.

The Khalistan terrorists with the help of Pakistan have been plotting several attacks. One such operation involved targeting Hindu leaders in a bid to cause communal disharmony in Punjab and neighbouring states.