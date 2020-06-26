International flights to remain suspended until July 15

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 26: International flights will remain suspended till July 15, the government has said. This was announced by the DGCA.

The centre said that scheduled International commercial passenger services to and from India will remain suspended till July 15. Consultations have begun on allowing private carriers to operate on some international routes.

The restriction would not apply to international cargo operations and flights that are specifically approved by the aviation regulator.

The US administration had objected to India's Vande Bharat mission under which Air India is flying to the US, but American carriers are being denied permission to fly on the American India routes.

The US had called this monopolisation and threatened to disallow Air India's Vande Bharat flight. A similar objection had come from the UAE too.

Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri had said that a decision to resume international passenger flights will be taken in July. He said that it would depend on the coronavirus behaviour and if the entire ecosystem and state governments are onboard.

Puri said that he is often asked, when can international flights resume. If you leave it to me and if the ecosystem works, and if we have the predictability in terms of the behaviour of the virus, I think in the coming month, we should taking the decisions, he had also said.