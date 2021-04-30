From UK to UAE, list of countries that have suspended flights from India amid COVID-19 surge

International flights suspension extended till May 31

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 30: India on Friday extended the suspension on international flights from and to India till May 31 in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"...the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31 May, 2021. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and fights specifically approved by DGCA," the aviation regulatory body said in a circular.

It added that scheduled international flights, however, may be allowed on selected routes on case to case basis.