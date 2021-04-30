YouTube
    International flights suspension extended till May 31

    New Delhi, Apr 30: India on Friday extended the suspension on international flights from and to India till May 31 in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

    "...the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31 May, 2021. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and fights specifically approved by DGCA," the aviation regulatory body said in a circular.

    It added that scheduled international flights, however, may be allowed on selected routes on case to case basis.

    Story first published: Friday, April 30, 2021, 13:36 [IST]
