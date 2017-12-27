Intel busts D-Gang’s plot to assassinate Chhota Rajan

A plot to kill Chhota Rajan inside the Tihar jail has been busted. It was found that a top gangster from New Delhi, Neeraj Bawana was tasked with the job of killing Rajan inside the Tihar jail.

Investigations revealed that Bawana was tasked with the job by Dawood Ibrahim. The plot was busted after one of Bawana's aides boasted about the same with another associate.

Following the input provided, Bawana has been shifted to an isolated cell in Tihar. The authorities in Tihar say that Rajan enjoys fool proof security. All measures have been taken to ensure that there is no let up in security, the officials also said.

Rajan was lodged in the Tihar jail in Delhi despite a majority of his cases being lodged in Maharashtra. This step was taken owing to the high security that is present in the Tihar jail.

The agencies got wind of the plot when one of Bawana's aides came out of jail and spoke about the plot with one of his associates.

OneIndia News