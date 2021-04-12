INS Viraat dismantling to go on: SC

LCA Tejas' lands on Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya for the first time

New Delhi, Apr 12: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected plea for stopping dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat and its restoration as a museum.

"The petitioner had come late to the Supreme Court. 40 per cent of the ship had already been dismantled. We will not interfere with the dismantling," the top court said.

The centaur-class aircraft carrier, INS Viraat, was in service with the Indian Navy for 29 years before being decommissioned in March 2017.

The Centre had in July 2019 informed the Parliament that decision to scrap Viraat was taken after due consultation with the Indian Navy.

On February 10, the top court had ordered status quo on dismantling of ''Viraat'' and sought responses from the Centre and Shree Ram Group on the plea Envitech Marine, which has offered to pay Rs 100 crore for the ship, so that it can be converted into a museum.

Viraat is the second aircraft carrier which is being dismantled in India. In 2014, Vikrant was dismantled in Mumbai.