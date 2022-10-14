YouTube
    INS Arihant test fires ballistic missile

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 14: INS Arihant, India's strategic strike submarine carried out successful launch of a ballistic missile on Friday, the defence ministry said.

    Representational Image
    The missile was tested to a predetermined range and it impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with high accuracy, validating all operational and technological parameters, it said.

    "The successful user training launch of the SLBM (submarine launched ballistic missile) by INS Arihant is significant to prove crew competency and validate the SSBN programme, a key element of India's nuclear deterrence capability," the ministry said.

    "A robust, survivable and assured retaliatory capability is in keeping with India's policy to have 'credible minimum deterrence' that underpins its 'No First Use' commitment," it said in a statement.

    Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 18:07 [IST]
    X