Indore building collapse: 3 dead, several feared trapped

Three people were killed and two others injured after a building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday evening. Over two-dozen people were feared trapped in the debris of a four-storey hotel that collapsed near Sarwate Bus Stand in Indore.

The building is said to have collapsed after a car reportedly collided with a weight-bearing pillar on the front portion of the building.

The incident took place around 9.15 pm today (March 31).

Relief and rescue operations are underway in full swing.

