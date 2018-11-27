  • search

Indigo tweaks its web check-in policy, says it is ‘not compulsory’ to pay for seats

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 27: Hours after the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said it is "reviewing the web check-in fees announced by the two low-cost carriers to see whether they fall within the unbundled pricing framework," IndiGo on Monday, 26 November, tweaked its decision.

    Indigo tweaks its web check-in policy, says it is ‘not compulsory’ to pay for seats

    Budget airline IndiGo on Monday clarified that passengers will not have to compulsorily pay for their seats during web check-in. The decision comes after a huge public outcry against IndiGo's move to charge the passengers for selection of any seat while doing web check-in for a flight.

    Also Read | Now, IndiGo and SpiceJet passengers will have to pay extra for web check-in services

    The government's response came after IndiGo, on Sunday, said passengers will now have to pay up to Rs 800 extra if they opt for web check-in, as the airline has revised its policy.

    Earlier, the budget carrier charged only for seats of a particular type - like a window or an aisle seat or a seat having extra legroom when - passenger opted for online selection.

    Meanwhile, the railways tweeted on Monday, in an apparent dig at budget carrier IndiGo's decision to levy charges for web check-in for all seats.

    Also Read | IndiGo reports temporary system failure, passengers stranded

    "Why pay a premium for web-checkins on flights. When you can just take a train?.'' Last month, the railways had scrapped the flexi-fares in 15 premium trains in which the occupancy is less than 50 per cent throughout the year.

    Read more about:

    indigo civil aviation ministry

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 13:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue