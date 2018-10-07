IndiGo reports temporary system failure, passengers stranded

Patna, Oct 7: IndiGo on Sunday reported a nationwide system failure that could trigger longer queues at all airports.

News agency ANI reported that systems at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport are down due to a technical error. Passengers of the airline are currently stranded at the airport.

The airlines tweeted regarding the technical glitch and shared contact details seeking passenger co-operation.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers this afternoon due to system being down across airports for around ninety minutes. Our flights and check-in systems are operating normally now," it said.

More details awaited