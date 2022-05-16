YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IndiGo incident: DGCA finds staff prima facie violated regulations, issues showcause

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 16: Aviation regulator DGCA has said it has issued a showcause notice to IndiGo after a fact-finding committee found the airline staff prima facie violated regulations in denying boarding to a specially-abled child at the Ranchi airport on May 7.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The airline had on May 9 said the boy was denied boarding as he was "visibly in panic". As the boy was prohibited from boarding the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight, his parents - who were accompanying him - also decided not to enter the plane. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had constituted a fact-finding committee to probe the matter.

    "The committee has submitted its report," the DGCA said in a statement on Monday. The proceedings of the committee were partly held in the open and partly in-camera as per the request of the affected family, it said.

    "The findings of the committee prima facie indicate inappropriate handling of passengers by the Indigo staff thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations, it mentioned. In view of this, it has been decided to issue a showcause notice to the airline through its authorised representative to explain why suitable enforcement action should not be taken against them for the non-conformances, it said.

    "To meet the ends of justice, the airline has been provided an opportunity for a personal hearing as well as for making written submissions in next ten days from today i.e. till May 26, 2022. After hearing their submissions, appropriate action as per law would be taken," it added.

    Comments

    More INDIGO News  

    Read more about:

    indigo dgca

    Story first published: Monday, May 16, 2022, 23:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X