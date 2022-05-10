India's head coach Rahul Dravid to attend BJP event

Punjab and Haryana High Court to hear the case of BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga at 10 am today

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 10: Former Indian captain and current head coach of Indian cricket team Rahul Dravid will be attending a event organised by the BJP's Yuva Morcha's National Working Committee session in Dharamshala. It is scheduled to be held from May 12 to 15, BJP Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehria told news agency ANI.

The BJP leader has said that the event will have the participation of BJP president JP Nadda, other party office-bearers and Union Ministers.

"The National Working Committee of BJP Yuva Morcha will be held in Dharamshala from May 12 to 15. The national leadership of BJP and the leadership of Himachal Pradesh will be involved. BJP National President JP Nadda, National Organization Minister and Union Minister will also attend the session," said Nehria.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will attending the three-day session which will also have the participation of as many as 139 delegates from across the country.

According to Nehria, the presence of Dravid will send a message to the youth to excel in different fields. "Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid will also participate in this. Owing to his success, a message will be given among the youth that we can move forward not only in politics but also in other fields," he added.

The development comes at a time when Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections is going for a poll.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 11:55 [IST]