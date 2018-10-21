India’s first luxury cruise ship: From underwater suites to infinity pools

Mumbai, Oct 21: Angriya, India's first luxury cruise ship, was inaugurated on October 20 at Mumbai. The Cruise is named after the first Maratha Navy Admiral Kanhoji Angre.

The Angriya cruise ship will make four trips a week between Mumbai and Goa. It will start at 4.30pm on alternate days from Mumbai and reach Goa around 8am the next day. There will be no halts in between.

The luxury cruise has 104 rooms, divided into eight different categories as per your budget and size of family and groups. While there is a dormitory for bigger groups, there are premium rooms and luxury suites and even Japanese-styled pods.

There are 6 bars, 2 Restaurants, a swimming pool, Discotheque, a reading room and a Spa for the travellers.

The Cruise can accommodate 400 passengers along with 70 crew members. The cruise also offers facilities like spa, shampoo stations and other grooming places. For the party lovers, the discotheque will stay open till 2 am.

India will get to experience the concept of luxury cruise for the first time. The government has been pushing to promote tourism through concepts like these through its ambitious Sagarmala Project. The industry has its own set of expectations from the government, especially about tedious process to obtain permissions.

And finally, the price. A ticket for this heaven on waves will cost between Rs 7,000 to Rs 12,000 per person.

Ready to take a luxury vacay on a luxury cruise already?