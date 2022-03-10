YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Election Result 2022 Punjab Election Result 2022 Goa Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian students evacuated from Sumy thank PM Modi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 10: Students of Sumy State University in Ukraine showed their gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making efforts for the safe evacuation of Indian Nationals from the war-torn country, news agency PTI reported.

    Indian students evacuated from Sumy thank PM Modi

    "We want to thank PM Modi for making efforts for taking us safely back to India," said the group of students who reached Poland after evacuating from Sumy in Ukraine.

    The students also thanked the Indian World Forum, People and Government of Ukraine, Government of India, RedCross and Embassy of India in Kyiv for their contribution to Operation Ganga.

    "After this fourteen-day of miserable war and wait, we reached Poland. In this situation, we want to thank the Indian World Forum, People and Government of Ukraine, Government of India, RedCross and Embassy of India in Kyiv for making the Operation Ganga successful," exhilarated the students upon reaching Poland.

    Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians from Ukraine amid Russian military operations is another feather in India's cap regarding the most challenging evacuation operations carried out by New Delhi so far.

    This comes after more than 18,000 Indians have been safely evacuated back to their home country via special flights over the last week, reported Vietnam times.

    Under the central government's 'Operation Ganga', 76 flights were sent to Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova to rescue Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine.

    Russia launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

    (PTI)

    More INDIAN STUDENTS News  

    Read more about:

    indian students evacuation russia ukraine war

    Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 7:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X