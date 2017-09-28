Indian Railways to launch 100 new suburban rail services in Mumbai

Indian Railways will introduce 100 new local train services on its Mumbai suburban network of Western Railway and Central Railway zones.

With these additional services, the total suburban services in Mumbai of Western Railway and Central Railway put together will increase from existing 2983 services to 3083 suburban services.

Out of these 100 services, thirty two new services will be introduced on Western Railway while sixty eight services will be introduced on Central Railway.

'On Western Railway', seventeen services will be introduced from 1st October, 2017 in 'up' direction and fifteen services will be introduced in 'down' direction from 1st October, 2017. In all, thirty two new services will be introduced in Western Railway. Western Railway presently runs 1323 sub-urban services. After addition of these services, the total sub-urban services on Western Railway will reach upto 1355.

'On Central Railway', fourteen suburban services will be introduced on 'harbour line' from 2nd October, 2017, fourteen suburban services will be introduced on 'trans-harbour line' from 2nd October, 2017, sixteen suburban services on 'main line' will be introduced from 1st November, 2017 and twenty four suburban services on 'harbour' and 'trans-harbour lines' will be introduced from 31st January, 2018. In all, sixty eight services will be introduced in Central Railway. Central Railway presently runs 1660 sub-urban services. After addition of these services, the total sub-urban services on Central Railway will reach upto 1728.

Introduction of these new suburban services will benefit 77 lakh commuters travelling daily over Mumbai suburban network by reducing congestion and providing faster commute.

OneIndia News