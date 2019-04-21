  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian Navy launches guided missile destroyer

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 21: The Indian Navy has launched guided missile destroyer Imphal at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders here.

    Imphal, the third ship under Project 15B, successfully slipped into the waters at 12:20 pm, eliciting huge cheers and slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and Vande Mataram from the huge crowd of staffers and officials that had assembled.

    Indian Navy launches guided missile destroyer
    Image Courtesy: @indiannavy

    In keeping with naval tradition, Reena Lanba, wife of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba and president of Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA), broke a coconut on the ship's bow to launch the ship.

    Two Indian naval ships to take part in Chinese Navy's 70th anniversary celebrations

    Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Sunil Lanba said, "The synergic partnership of MDL, Indian Navy, DRDO, OFB, BEL, other public sector enterprises and the private industry is ensuring that force levels are made available to meet India's national strategic objectives."

    He congratulated the entire team involved in the building of the ship and said the team at the Directorate of Naval Design, by designing such state-of-art vessels, was contributing to achieving the Navy's dream of transforming from a "buyers" to a "builders" Navy.

    "The Indian Navy stands fully committed and we are extremely proud of the fact that all of our warships and submarines on order today are being constructed within the country," the admiral said.
    Warships built under Project 15Bravo, with a length of 163 metres and 17.4 metres at the beam and a displacement of 7.300 tonnes, are propelled by four gas turbines to achieve speeds in excess of 30 knots.

    Indian Navy on alert, deploys nuclear submarines, warships post Pulwama attack

    Ships under this project can carry and operate two multiple role helicopters.

    Enhanced stealth features have been achieved through the shaping of hull and use of radar transparent deck fittings which make these ships difficult to detect, a Navy statement said.

    The first ship of Project 15B, a guided missile destroyer christened 'Visakhapatnam', was launched on April 20, 2015.

    lok-sabha-home

    More INDIAN NAVY News

    Read more about:

    indian navy missile

    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 9:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue