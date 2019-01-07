Indian Navy: 102 officers post in executive branch

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 7: Indian Navy has released notification for the recruitment of 102 officers in Executive Branch [Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC)] and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Executive Branch. Aspiring candidates can apply online application from 12th January 2019 and before 1st February 2019.

Education Qualification: Candidates who have passed Engineering Degree or are in the final year of Engineering course in any of the undermentioned disciplines from an AICTE recognized educational institute with 60 per cent marks till 5th/7th semester in regular/integrated course respectively.

Age limit: Born between 02 Jan 1995 & 01 Jul 2000 (both dates inclusive)

Application Fee: No Application Fee

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Test and SSB Interview.

Click here for notification