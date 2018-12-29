Indian man overwhelmed by Pak cab driver’s gesture; social media showers blessings

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

New Delhi, Dec 29: It's not that many Indians prefer to make Pakistan a travelling destination for the general picture about that country in our mindset is a negative one. But here is a man called Prabhdeep Singh who decided to visit Pakistan and returned with such a heart-touching experience that he will treasure it for the rest of his life.

Singh recently went to Lahore to attend a friend's wedding and there he was received with overwhelming love and hospitality. However, if that was still a gesture of love from known people, Singh had a bigger surprise in store for him. On his return, the Indian took an Uber and to his pleasant surprise, he saw the driver named Ahmed not only greeting him warmly but also refusing to take any money from it while giving him a ride till the Wagah Border just because he is an India and a guest in Pakistan! The story has touched several hearts on both sides of the border after Singh revealed about his experience on social media.

I have taken Uber in 5 continents but my best Uber experience was earlier this week in Pakistan. Ahmed dropped me to Wagah border from Lahore. Refused to take money because I am an Indian and a guest. Waited till I crossed the border. Spoke about love and brotherhood. @Uber_PKR pic.twitter.com/E0XfDvQyCW — Prabhdeep Singh (@singhofstanplus) December 27, 2018

Singh, an entrepreneur of private ambulance services company in Hyderabad, said he has taken Uber in five continents but his best experience of all came in Pakistan. His tweet was accompanied with a photo of himself and the Pakistani driver standing in front of the cab and a Pakistani flag. He also tagged Uber Pakistan in his tweet.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Singh said he did not expect such an overwhelming. "To be honest, I just shared it to let Uber Pakistan know about Ahmed's hospitability. It was meant to appreciate him for his warmth and kindness and making the trip more special than it was already. I'm glad to see such positive feedback from people on both sides," he said in a telephonic talk.

Uber Pakistan also chipped in by deciding to hold a felicitation ceremony in Ahmed's honour for promoting harmony between the two neighbouring countries that have shared a sour relation since their birth in 1947. GM of Pakistan Uber Safee Khan called it an "amazing story". Uber India also thanked both Ahmed and Singh for serving as a bridge.

Here are some of the reactions that poured on to Singh's fabulous experience from both sides of the border:

Sometimes a border is just a bridge to bring us closer. Thank you Ahmed and @singhofstanplus, for the reminder 😊 https://t.co/ptZOKSgpaw — Uber India (@Uber_India) December 27, 2018

What an amazing story of how #Uber brought an Indian and a Pakistani together. Six stars for our legendary #driver partner Ahmed ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ and special thanks to @singhofstanplus for visiting #Pakistan and sharing his experience. @Uber_PKR @Uber_India @Uber https://t.co/SLt7J9WoNV — Safee Shah (@SafeeShah) December 27, 2018

An amazing story of building bridges - and taking people on their road to opportunity while spreading love all the way! https://t.co/gu9bOPu1Pb — Aemad M (@Aemad_Mehdi) December 28, 2018

This reminds me of a Pakistani driver in Washington in the year 2009 who used to take me to the best Afghani restaurants to treat me without ever letting me pay. All is not lost between India & Pak. New generation on both sides of border wants friendship and love. https://t.co/Bb0kvXVOeq — Rakesh Kr Sinha (@rakeshsinha65) December 28, 2018