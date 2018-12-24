  • search
    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Srinagar, Dec 24: Pakistani troops Monday opened fire and shelled forward posts and villages along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The firing and shelling from across the border started in Keri, Lam, Pukharni and Peer Badaser areas of Noushera sector around 9.30 am, a police officer said.

    Indian forward posts at Rajouri targeted by Pak

    Army personnel guarding the LoC retaliated and the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports came in. There was no immediate report of any casualty, the officer said.

    pakistani troops jammu and kashmir line of control pakistan firing indian army

    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 12:34 [IST]
