Terror on its last leg in north Kashmir says J&K police chief

Indian forces will block every infiltration attempt made by Pakistani terrorists

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 16: Pakistan used heavy artillery and modern weapons during the multiple ceasefire violations along the Line of Control on November 13 during which killed several civilians, Rajesh Mishra, Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

"The Pakistani army resorted to use of heavy artillery and modern weapons. Lot of harm was inflicted on civilians, including damage to their properties. Issue of human rights violation should be raised (against Pakistan), he told reporters.

Our troops gave a befitting reply and destroyed Pakistani army camps, launch pads and ammunition depots, he also said.

3 terrorists gunned down as Army thwarts infiltration bid in J&K; 3 soldiers martyred

He further said that the launch pads across the LoC are active and some 300 terrorists are ready to sneak in. However the security forces including the BSF are ready to foil all infiltration bids that will be made before the snowfall. We will block all infiltration routes, Mishra also said.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India also condemned, in the strongest terms, the "deliberate targeting" of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces, saying it was highly deplorable that Pakistan chose a festive occasion in India to disrupt peace and perpetrate violence in Jammu and Kashmir through coordinated firing along the the LoC.

"The Charge d''Affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs today and a strong protest was lodged over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces, on multiple sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13, resulting in the death of four innocent civilians and serious injuries to 19 others," the MEA said.

Apart from the civilians, five security forces personnel were killed in the Pakistani action.

Indian forces retaliated strongly to the Pakistani shelling in which killing eight Pakistani soldiers and injuring 12 others, official sources said.

"India also strongly protested Pakistan''s continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India, including through supporting cover fire provided by Pakistan forces," the MEA said.

"Pakistan was once again reminded of its bilateral commitment to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner," it said.