Indian economy has acquired strength, can engage with new world:FinMin

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 13: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Indian economy has acquired strength and can engage confidently with the new world.

"Indian economy has acquired strength in its various dimensions. Now, we can confidently engage with the world. We aim at overall transformation & not incremental changes. We shall convert the pandemic challenge into an opportunity. #AatmanirbharBharat will integrate not isolate, Sitharaman said on Twitter.

Economy, economy, economy, the only focus ahead

"After a devastating earthquake in 2001, Kutch was built, thanks to the undaunted spirit & dedication of its people. Recalling that experience PM @narendramodi felt that people of India will lead the #AatmanirbharBharat Abhiyan," she had said earlier.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Tuesday during his address to the nation announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package and also said that the country has to become self-reliant now.

Top government sources told OneIndia that the push now would be on the economic front. The announcements made by PM Modi would help the nation in moving forward. We would be a more self-reliant nation, the officer cited above said.

The details with regard to the financial package would be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The announcement would happen by the end of this week, the source also added. The key focus of the package would be local manufacturing, the source also said. This would increase both the quality and efficiency of the Indian brand, the officer further noted.

Modi announces special economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore for 'self-reliant' India

PM Modi in his address stressed on self-reliance and also the Make in India campaign. He also said that Indians must go for products that are Indian rather than those produced abroad. He also said that self-reliance will prepare the country for the tough competition ahead. It is important that the nation wins this and stays ahead of the competition, the PM also said.