Major Army operation along Indo-Myanmar border: NSCN-K hideouts destroyed

Indian Army conducts surgical strike along the Myanmar border | Oneindia News

The Indian Army has carried out a major operation along the Indo-Myanmar border. The attack was carried out against the cadres of the NSCN-K, Army officials said. The strike was carried out by a team of the India Para Commandos and severe damage was inflicted on the Naga insurgent group.

Heavy casualties have been inflicted on the cadres of the dreaded terrorist group, NSCN-K, officials also said. Officials however clarified that this was an operation and not a surgical strike. The operation was carried out close to the Langkhu village near the Indo-Myanmar border.

Officials also said that the attack was carried out at around 4.45 am today. Further reports of casualties on the Indian side is wrong, the Army also clarified. Officials also said that it was a firefight that occurred and the specific intention of the attack was to target the hideouts.

The Army reiterated that it had not crossed the international border to carry out this operation. A couple of days back there were concrete intelligence inputs regarding the building up of hideouts along the border. Source told OneIndia that the hideouts had begun to mushroom since the past week and there was a concrete plan by the NSCN-K cadres to carry out a strike in India.

Army officials had been keeping a track on these hideouts and also the movements of the cadres and struck this morning. Severe damage and heavy casualty has been inflicted and many may have been pushed back, sources also say.

This is the second such strike that India has carried out along the same border. In June 2015, the Army had targeted the NSCN-K group days after it had killed 18 Indian soldiers in Manipur.

OneIndia News