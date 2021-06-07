India working on nasal spray to fight Covid-19, could boost vaccination drive: PM Modi

Haryana cabinet to decide on Malta firm's offer for selling Sputnik-V vaccine at cost of Rs 1,120 per dose

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that research is underway on developing a nasal spray vaccine which, if successful, can significantly boost India's vaccination drive.

In his address to nation, the prime minister said vaccination is like a protection shield against the virus and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in India in coming days.

Modi said seven companies are producing various vaccines against the coronavirus in the country and trial of three more vaccines is at an advanced stage.

The process of procuring vaccines from companies of other countries has also been expedited, the prime minister said.

Amid concerns expressed by experts recently over children being affected by the virus, Modi said that in this direction trials of two vaccines are being carried out.

Modi said research is continuing on a nasal spray vaccine which, if successful, can significantly boost India''s vaccination drive, he said.

An intranasal vaccine candidate (BBV154), being developed by Bharat Biotech, is being designed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

It is in the final stages of the clinical trials for the vaccine before it makes an announcement. The company has advocated that nasal vaccines are cost-effective and efficient over intravenous injectable vaccines.

Most vaccines are administered by injection through intramuscular or subcutaneous route. But, intranasal vaccines are administered as a nasal spray and offer a needle-free approach for vaccine administration.

All you need to know about intranasal vaccine for COVID-19

The nasal route has excellent potential for vaccination due to the organized immune systems of the nasal mucosa.

An intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response - neutralizing IgG, mucosal IgA, and T cell responses Immune responses at the site of infection (in the nasal mucosa) - essential for blocking both infection and transmission of COVID-19 Non-invasive, Needle-free.

Ease of administration - does not require trained health care workers.

Elimination of needle-associated risks (injuries and infections). High compliance (Ideally suits for children's and adults).

Scalable manufacturing - able to meet global demand.