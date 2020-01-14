India-US work out mutually convenient dates for Trump’s visit

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 14: Based on a standing invitation, officials from New Delhi and Washington are working out mutually agreeable dates for US President, Donald Trump's visit to India.

The visit could take place in February, officials familiar with the development tell OneIndia. The timing of the visit would however depend on the timing of the trial by the US Senate. The trial is expected to commence this week and would determine whether Trump would be removed from office or not.

It may be recalled that Trump had expressed his inability to take part in the Republic Day celebrations as chief guest in 2018. While the timeline of the visit this year is not exactly known, the official cited above said that they are working out a mutually convenient date.

In November last year, Trump while responding to a question on the invitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "he wants me to go there." I will be going at some point to India, he had also said.