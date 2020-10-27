India-US 2+2: We stand with India to deal with threats to its sovereignty, says Pompeo

Name of IAF officer who was killed by Yasin Malik to be added to War Memorial

New Delhi, Oct 27: Moving closer militarily, India and the US signed the landmark defence pact, BECA on Monday night ahead of the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the defence and foreign ministers of the two countries.

BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement), which is the last of four foundational agreements for strengthening defence ties, will allow the militaries of the two countries to share geospatial information, high-end military technology and classified satellite data helpful for defence-related issues.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper are attending 3rd India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which is underway at Hyderabad House, Delhi.

Newest First Oldest First We stand with India to deal with threats to its sovereignty: US Secretary of State Pompeo. We are strengthening ties to deal with overall security threats not just those posed by Chinese Communist Party: US Secretary of State Pompeo Delhi: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper met PM Narendra Modi, earlier today.



Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper paid tribute at National War Memorial in Delhi.

#WATCH: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper pay tribute at National War Memorial in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/LfnZ8hPWmc — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

Pompeo and Esper will hold the 2+2 talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, covering the entire expanse of defence and security ties as well as key regional and global issues.

The talks are taking place at a time India is engaged in a bitter border standoff with China, and the issue is expected to figure in the deliberations.

The two key officials of the Trump administration are also scheduled to hold separate bilateral talks with their Indian counterparts Jaishankar and Singh on Monday.

They will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

In the last few months, the US has been ramping up attacks on China over a range of contentious issues including the border standoff with India, its military assertiveness in the South China Sea and the way Beijing handled the anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

2+2 dialogue: India, US to sign BECA agreement to facilitate exchange of sensitive information