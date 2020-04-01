  • search
    India to take donations from abroad in fight against COVID-19: Report

    New Delhi, Apr 01: The government has decided to accept overseas donations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special fund set up to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

    When the Prime Minister spoke to heads of missions he asked them to make efforts so that contributions are made to the PM-CARES fund. A decision has been taken to accept donations from abroad.

    Narendra Modi
    In view of the interest expressed to contribute to the government's efforts, as well as keeping in mind the unprecedented nature of the pandemic, contributions to the trust can be done by individuals and organisations, both in India and abroad, NDTV reported quoting sources.

    The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) was created on 28 March 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

    The fund will be used for combating coronavirus and similar things in the future. The Prime Minister is the chairman of the trust.

    Members will include the defence, home and finance ministers. The fund will also enable micro-donations.

    The PM CARES fund is different from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), which was created in 1948 and has been used by the Union government ever since, even during the recent 2013 North India floods, the 2015 South India floods and the 2019 Kerala floods.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 22:47 [IST]
