India to get 5 more Covid vaccines by October: Report

New Delhi, Apr 11: In a big relief amidst covid-19 vaccine shortage across the states, India likely to recieve Covid-19 vaccines from five additional manufacturers, ANI has reported, citing top government sources.

India is currently using Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for restricted emergency use.

"We can expect five more vaccines by Q3 2021. These vaccines are Sputnik V vaccine (in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's), Johnson & Johnson vaccine (in collaboration with Biological E), Novavax vaccine (in collaboration with Serum India), Zydus Cadila's vaccine, and Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Vaccine," the sources told ANI.

"Sputnik is expected to be available latest by June, if all goes well Johnson and Johnson ( Bio E) will be available by August, Cadilla Zydus will also be available by August, Novavex (Serum) by September and Nasal Vaccine (Bharat) by October," ANI reported.

Out of 20 vaccines in various clinical and pre-clinical stages, Sputnik V vaccine would receive approval first; within the next ten days.

Dr Reddy''s has partnered with the Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to bring the Sputnik V vaccine to India and other countries. The vaccine demonstrated an efficacy of 91.6 per cent as published in reputed journal Lancet.

The data on trials is currently with the Indian regulator and the company expects it to get approved in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Sunday said the export of Remdesivir antiviral injection and its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) has been banned till the situation improves.

India is witnessing a recent surge in COVID cases. As on April 11, there are 11.08 lakh active cases and they are steadily increasing. This has led to a sudden spike in demand for coronavirus vaccine.

The government is amking all effort to speed up vaccine production and availability in India.