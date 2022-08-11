On move to extend China-Pak Economic Corridor, India says its inherently unacceptable

New players, old rules: Sri Lanka's bond with China 'dangerous' for India

At UN, China delays India, US bid to sanction terrorist behind Kandahar hijacking

India to be fastest growing economy in the world this year: Govt source

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 11: Rising inflation rates notwithstanding, India will be the fastest growing economy in the world this year, a top government source said on Thursday.

While inflation continues to be above the comfort zone, the economy has continued on its recovery path, supported by pent-up demand for services and higher industrial output.

18 key takeaways from the RBI Monetary Policy

The government, the source said, is taking continuous steps and engaging with the RBI to bring down inflation.

Inflation has stayed above the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for six straight months.

There is no chance of growth slowing and India will be the fastest growing economy this year and the next, the source added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 19:58 [IST]