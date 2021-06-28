India surpasses US in total number of vaccine doses administered

Covid vaccine for kids will pave way for reopening of schools: AIIMS chief

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 28: Keeping to its promise of vaccinating entire population by December, India on Monday achieved another milestone in COVID-19 vaccination program. India surpassed USA in total number of doses administered so far.

As of now, India has given 32,36,63,297 doses, the US has given 32,33,27,328 doses. The development comes amid a dip in fresh Covid cases.

Interestingly, the time taken by India in vaccinating 32,36,63,297 doses is lesser by a month, compared to the US. Vaccination drive in India began on January 16 this year while US has been providing jabs from December 14 last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Phase-I of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy on 16th January 2021, prioritising Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs).

Phase-II was initiated from 1st March 2021 and 1st April 2021, focusing on protecting our most vulnerable i.e. all people above 45 years of age, accounting for more than 80% Covid mortality in the country. The private sector was also roped in to augment capacity.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities. India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The new COVID-19 vaccination policy saw a significant shift from June 21, as the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, came into effect.